School Assembly News Headlines for November 3, 2025: Reading the daily news headlines during the school assembly plays an important role in enhancing students’ general knowledge and thinking abilities. The school assembly news headlines are curated with an aim to develop the overall thinking of the students. It covers a broad spectrum of updates, including national and international events, sports, business, and entertainment. These news headlines are thoughtfully chosen to keep students well-informed about current affairs that helps them in a better understanding of global and local issues. Scroll below to find some of the major national, international, sports, entertainment, and business news highlights to present during the morning assembly on November 3.

National News For School Assembly

PM Narendra Modi Announces to Increase PM Kisan Samman Nidhi , Says Bihar Government to Give Additional INR 3000 to Farmers

, Says Bihar Government to Give Additional INR 3000 to Farmers Free Bus Rides in Delhi: BJP Government Launches ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ to Provide Free Travel for Women and Transgender Commuters Across DTC Buses

Dularchand Yadav Murder: ‘ECI Has Zero Tolerance Towards Violence, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

ISRO CMS-03 Mission : Indian Space Agency Launches Heaviest Communication Satellite Aboard LVM3-M5 Launch Vehicle to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit From Sriharikota

: Indian Space Agency Launches Heaviest Communication Satellite Aboard LVM3-M5 Launch Vehicle to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit From Sriharikota Tamil Nadu Weather Update and Forecast: Sudden Heatwave Grips TN After Monsoon Break, Temperatures To Rise This Week

International News For School Assembly

Mexico Fire: At Least 23 Dead, 11 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at General Store in Northern Mexican City of Hermosillo

Iran Rules Out Direct Talks With US, Says Agreement Possible Through Indirect Negotiations

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Gets Xiaomi Smartphones As Gift From Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping, Quips About Security (Watch Video)

South Korea Set To Launch 5th Homegrown Spy Satellite From US Space Base in Cape Canaveral, Florida

Sports News For School Assembly

India Defeat Australia by Five Wickets in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025; Washington Sundar's Unbeaten 49 Helps Men in Blue Level Five-Game Series 1-1

Pratika Rawal Quizzes India Women’s Support Staff Members About a ‘Word for Final’ Ahead of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Summit Clash

Lionel Messi to Visit Hyderabad! Star Argentina Footballer's 'GOAT Tour' Expands Further After Cancellation of Friendly in Kerala

Sunidhi Chauhan Sings Indian National Anthem Ahead of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Get Engaged: Allu Arjun Welcomes Sister-in-Law After Brother’s Engagement

‘DC’ First Look out : Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi Make Intense Pairing in Arun Matheswaran’s Upcoming Film

: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi Make Intense Pairing in Arun Matheswaran’s Upcoming Film ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ First Look out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Starrer Series Unveiled at Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025

Business News For School Assembly

Reliance Adds Over Rs 47,000 Crore This Week To Mcap

Over 1 lakh tech jobs lost in 2025; Amazon, Intel, TCS lead global layoffs amid AI pivot

Festive buy, GST rate cut drive record car sales

Maruti Suzuki Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In October 2025

These news headlines that give a quick gist of all the recent happenings in one go help school students develop confidence as it keeps them aware of all the latest happenings and events in India and across the world. When students develop the habit of going through daily headlines, it makes them responsible citizens and helps them in taking proper decisions. With these key updates, these young minds expand their knowledge base about key developments and changes happening in various fields worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).