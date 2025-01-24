Patna (Bihar) [India], January 24 (ANI): Bihar's Panchmahla Police arrested one accused involved in the firing incident that took place between two gangs in Mokama area here.

The arrested has been identified as Sonu Singh of the Sonu-Monu gang.

Also Read | Airtel vs Starlink: Airtel Satellite Telecom, Internet Services Ready for Rollout in India, Stations Established in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

On January 23, former MLA Anant Singh had alleged that one of his people had got injured in the neck after the two people opened fire at his group.

The former MLA identified the alleged accused involved in the firing incident as Sonu and Monu and called them "kidnappers and thieves.

Also Read | Mumbai: Raped by Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Woman Inserts Blade and Stones in Private Parts To Escape Wrath of Her Parents Over Sex Assault.

"Talking to ANI Singh said, "Two people fired and one of my people got injured in the neck. Sonu and Monu are kidnappers and thieves. They loot people's fields. They are thieves and their father is a dacoit. He roams around with a pistol. If the police had been taking action, I would not have been worried. I demand that there should be an inquiry."

"But the police takes money and takes no action. Sonu and Monu are like the chiefs of the police. I want that people should be safe. I don't demand any security. It is the government's call whether I would go to jail or not. I stand with the people. So what if there is a case against me? I stand with the people. I don't care about the case," he said.

The incident reportedly happened when Anant Singh, a strongman in the region reached Nauranga village along with his men to settle some disputes brought to his notice by some locals.

According to the initial police investigation, the clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over property and a loan amount. The situation escalated when Sonu and Monu allegedly seized a house belonging to Mahesh Singh. In support of Mahesh Singh, former MLA Anant Singh reached the location, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two parties, said ASP Rakesh Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)