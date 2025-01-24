Mumbai, January 24: In a shocking twist to a horrific crime, a 20-year-old woman from Mumbai allegedly inserted stones and a surgical blade into her private parts after being raped by an auto-rickshaw driver, fearing the consequences of returning home. The incident unfolded after the woman and the driver went to a beach, where she was assaulted. Terrified of her parent's wrath, she resorted to extreme measures, inserting the objects to avoid the truth of the sexual assault coming to light.

According to NDTV reports, the young woman, a resident of Nalasopara in Mumbai, had gone with the auto-rickshaw driver to Arnala Beach, approximately 12 km from her home, for a planned overnight stay. However, they were unable to secure a hotel room due to her lack of valid identification, leading to them spending the night on the beach. It was during this time the police believed that the assault occurred. Following the incident, the driver allegedly fled the scene, leaving the woman stranded. Mumbai Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Raping 20-Year-Old Woman in Vasai, Case Registered.

In her distress, the woman managed to reach Nalasopara railway station, but terrified of the backlash she would face from her parents, she reportedly purchased a surgical blade. Fearing their anger over the assault, she inserted the blade and stones into her body in an attempt to conceal the rape. According to the report, she later contacted authorities due to the immense pain and bleeding, which led to a rape case being filed against the auto-rickshaw driver. Mumbai Horror: 17-Year-Old Minor Rapes Mother of 2 at Knifepoint in Mankhurd Area; Arrested.

The victim, who lives in Nalasopara, initially claimed to be an orphan residing in Varanasi under her uncle’s care. She told the police that she had travelled to Mumbai with the driver. However, police sources later revealed that the woman had made similar rape allegations in the past, including complaints in 2023. Her father also confirmed these prior allegations, raising concerns about the woman's mental health and the truth behind her actions. The arrested auto-rickshaw driver has been charged with rape, but police believe the case may involve more intricate details.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).