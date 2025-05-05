Patna (Bihar), May 5 (ANI): Bihar Police has arrested one individual for allegedly duping people by promising access to NEET exam papers in exchange for money, police said in a statement on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as SK Faiz of Araria, had created a Telegram channel 'NEET Paper Leak' through which he solicited payments from individuals by falsely claiming to provide NEET question papers.

Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police-cum-Station Head, Cyber Police Station Araria investigation and verification did the preliminary investigation and registered the case on May 3. The accused was then immediately arrested from Araria.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has cracked down on a gang involved in rigging the NEET UG exam and other exams, arresting three individuals in Noida.

The gang allegedly demanded money from candidates' relatives in exchange for passing them in the exam.

During an intelligence gathering on May 3, the STF Noida team received information that some people are demanding money from the relatives of the candidates appearing in the NEET UG exam to be held on May 4 to get them to pass the exam. The office of the people of this gang is located in Sector-3, Noida, under the Police Station Phase-1 area.

After developing this information, the STF Noida team immediately reached the spot and arrested three people. According to the officials, the arrested people have been identified as Vikram Kumar Sah, Dharmpal Singh, and Aniket Kumar.

Over 20.8 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2025 examination held across 548 cities in India and 14 international centres, said sources at the Ministry of Education on Sunday.

The sources added that the nationwide test was conducted smoothly without any significant issues or reports of malpractice."20.8 lakh candidates appeared in the exam.

There is no doubt -- it happened smoothly," the source said, adding that only minor issues like late arrivals and some confusion over dress codes were reported. "No violations or use of unfair means have been reported so far," the source confirmed. (ANI)

