Siwan (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Raghunathpur constituency, Osama Shahab, on Thursday cast his vote in a polling booth in Pratappur village.

Osama Shahab's grandmother and mother, Hina Shahab, also cast their vote at a polling booth in Pratappur. After casting votes, Hina Shahab, mother of the RJD candidate Osama, said, "I want everyone to vote."

When asked about Mohammad Shahabuddin's death, Hina Shahab said, "Politics is different, and this is different. Keep these topics aside."

Shahab is the son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, a former Siwan MP and bahubali (strongman). He was convicted in multiple cases, including a double murder and died in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Shahabuddin served four terms as an MP and was disqualified from contesting elections owing to his conviction in a criminal case. But even if he was not in the fray, his shadow loomed large during every poll.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar voted in Begusarai on Thursday during the first phase of the Bihar elections, calling the assembly elections a "festival of democracy" and urging people to vote on issues such as jobs, education, health, roads, electricity, and water.

He said voters should channel their dissatisfaction with the government in a positive direction.

Speaking to ANI, Kanhaiya Kumar said, "This is the festival of democracy. Voting in the first phase of the election is being done across several districts. I appeal to all the people of Bihar to vote for their issues, for the future of their children, for jobs, food, houses, education, health, roads, electricity, water and for their self-respect. The resentment against the government needs to be shown in a positive direction."

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Accompanied by a small entourage, Kumar arrived at a polling station in Bakhtiyarpur constituency and exercised his franchise.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi, son and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, cast their vote in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav's wife, Rajshree Yadav, and his sister, Misha Bharti, were also with the family to cast her vote, as polling in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election is underway.

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar commenced today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.

Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

