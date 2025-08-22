Patna (Bihar) [India], August 22 (ANI): Protests broke out in Bihar's capital Patna after the dead bodies of two children, who had gone missing on 15 August, were found in a vehicle. The police have filed an FIR against protestors for protesting without prior permission, Central Superintendent of Police Diksha said.

The protestors blocked the road and burned tyres.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, August 22, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Following the protests on Thursday, SP Diksha said that the protestors gathered at the Atal Path as they suspected some people in the case. The police were not given prior information regarding the gathering.

"Today, under the PS Pataliputra limits, a jam was caused by some people on Atal Path. They said they suspected some people in the case of the murder of two children a few days ago. They had come to the road with their grievance, but they did not give any prior information to the police about this," SP Diksha told ANI.

Also Read | OpenAI 1st Office Opening in India Later This Year, ChatGPT Maker Confirms Plans Amid Rapid Adoption of Its Tools in Country.

The police official added that the roadblock was cleared after the police spoke to the protestors.

The SP stated, "The roadblock was cleared and the police talked to the protestors. An FIR is being filed against everyone who took part in this illegal protest."

BJP worker Atul Kumar said that two children were murdered near road number 12 in Patna. He added that the police have given an assurance to arrest the culprits and justice will be served.

"Near road number 12, two children aged seven years and five years were murdered. Following no action in the case, people protested. However, the police have assured them that they will arrest the culprits soon. Under Nitish Kumar's government, whoever committed this heinous crime against children will not be spared. Justice will be served in the case," the BJP worker said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)