Patna (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): With 2,502 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, the tally of coronavirus stands at 54,508, according to the state Health Department on Saturday.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the state government, the number of active cases rose to 18,722 in the state.

As many as 35,473 patients have been discharged and 312 have died due to the virus in the state, stated the department. (ANI)

