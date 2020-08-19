Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As many as 2,884 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar on Tuesday, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday.

The active cases in the state have risen to 31,460.

Among the new cases, 422 reported from Patna, 181 from East Champaran, 173 from Muzaffarpur, and 118 from Rohtas.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,67,274 and the recoveries crossed the 2-million mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday, the country reported a single-day spike of 64,531 cases and highest-ever single-day recoveries of 60,091, added the ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 1,092 fatalities were reported across the country.

The ministry stated that the COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths. (ANI)

