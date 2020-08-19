Bhopal, August 19: With the coronavirus lockdown still in place, a tribal labourer from a village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district pedalled around 85 km on a bicycle to take his son to an exam centre to write class 10 supplementary exam. The person has been identified as Shobharam who travelled the distance as he wants his son -- Ashish -- to be educated.

According to the details, Shobharam left from Dhar on Sunday night itself and stayed overnight at Manawar town. On Tuesday, he reached Mandu at 4 am and entered the exam centre at Dhar's Bhoj Girls Higher Secondary School just 15 minutes before the examination to begin. Government Jobs in Madhya Pradesh Only for State Residents, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shobharam said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We faced difficulty but we had no other option. I did this so that he becomes educated. I worked as a labourer at several places, collected money and helped him fill the form. We had started the journey on August 17. We carried a little food with us which we ate on way." Shobharam's son is writing the exam under MP State Open School Board’s Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme.

Soon after knowing the incident, Dhar District Collector said, "Had he informed any officer/official some better arrangement could've been made. Many private vehicles are plying. It's good that he is interested in the education of his child. State govt has a lot of schemes, he will be given all those help which he is eligible for."

Meanwhile, Dhar district's Tribals Welfare department Assistant commissioner said that administration had made an arrangement for their lodging and food. Also, assurance of proper arrangements for their travel back to their village has been given.

