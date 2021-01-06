Patna, Jan 6 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,55,096 as 408 more people tested positive for the disease, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,420, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

Two new fatalities each were reported from Patna and Jehanabad districts and one from Samastipur, it said.

At least 424 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,49,520.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.81 per cent.

Bihar now has 4,156 active cases, the bulletin said.

Patna registered the highest number of new cases at 139, followed by Aurangabad (55), Begusarai (23), Saran (19), Muzaffarpur and Nalanda (13 each) and Bhojpur (12).

The state has so far conducted over 1.88 crore sample tests, including 95,243 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

