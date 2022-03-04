Bhagalpur, March 4: At least seven people were killed including a child and several others injured in an explosion in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Thursday night. The Bhagalpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen, told ANI, "Prima facie it is coming to light that the family residing in the house where the explosion took place was involved in making firecrackers."

He added that there was a massive explosion in a building near Yatimkhana in the Kajvalichak area at 11:30 pm on Thursday night. On getting information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot along with senior officers. The debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of JCB. Bihar to Remove All Encroachments from Government Land by March 2023: Minister.

As per sources, the count of deaths and injured can increase as the work of removing the debris is underway. The explosion was so strong that the building was completely destroyed including the walls of three nearby houses. People sleeping in the adjacent houses have been injured badly. The sound of the blast was heard for several kilometres. Further investigation is underway added DM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)