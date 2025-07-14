Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Monday claimed that special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar was causing chaos and that voters were worried and troubled by the exercise.

"The Bihar elections are approaching, and the Election Commission has made a decision in haste. Whatever work is to be done, it should have been done with proper preparation," Rai told ANI.

Also Read | Is Modi Government Planning To Impose Toll Tax on Bikes on National Highways? Here's a Fact Check of Congress' Misleading Post Linked to Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

"I feel that this decision was taken in a hurry. This is causing chaos, and people are quite worried and troubled," he added.

Earlier in the day, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, criticised the Election Commission of India, calling it "Dhritrashtra" over their decision to revise electoral rolls in Bihar, and accused them of "not respecting" the constitution or following Supreme Court advice.

Also Read | Tesla Showroom Opening in Mumbai on July 15; Check Expected Models, Price, Bookings and Delivery Details.

Pappu Yadav's remark comes after the Supreme Court allowed the EC to continue Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls while advising them to consider allowing Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as admissible documents to prove voter identity.

Speaking with ANI, Pappu Yadav said, "The Election Commission has already become 'Dhritarashtra'. They are neither following the Supreme Court's advice nor respecting the Constitution. The Supreme Court advised them and clearly stated that under no circumstances can you decide who is Indian and who is not. Work under the Constitution and include Aadhaar card along with other documents."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogender Chandolia supported the SC's move, and said that names of foreign nationals like those from Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh must be removed.

He also said that such individuals should be sent back to their countries and added that this exercise should be carried out in other states as well.

Speaking to ANI, Yogender Chandolia said, "Since the Election Commission has started this work in Bihar, it will continue this in other states as well. If the people of Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh are our voters, then what is the point of giving the right to vote to the local residents? Such votes must be deleted, and not only that, these people should be sent back to wherever they are from." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)