Is Modi Government Planning To Impose Toll Tax on Bikes on National Highways? Here’s a Fact Check of Congress’ Misleading Post Linked to Gorakhpur Link Expressway

Mumbai, July 14: In a post shared on July 13, the Indian National Congress claimed that the Modi government had initially planned to impose toll charges on bikes on National Highways but withdrew the decision after public backlash. The post further claimed that despite the apparent rollback, the government is now preparing to quietly implement toll collection for bikes on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Alongside this claim, Congress shared a video of a toll booth employee, aired by News24, to support the allegation that tolls are now being collected from two-wheeler riders.

As per the grand old party, this was a strategic move to avoid public outrage while still enforcing the policy. The implication was that the Modi government had misled the public by making a U-turn publicly but implementing the toll covertly afterwards. However, the claim overlooks crucial facts regarding the jurisdiction and authority responsible for the toll implementation. The claim made by Congress is misleading as it falsely attributes the toll collection on two-wheelers to the central government. Toll Tax on Bikes Coming? Congress Claims Modi Govt Promised No Tolls on 2-Wheelers but Quietly Prepares To Impose Charges on Gorakhpur Link Expressway (Watch Video).

Congress's Claim Toll Tax on Bikes on National Highways

Congress Claim on Modi Govt Toll on Bikes on National Highways (Photo Credits: X/ @INCIndia)

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway, where the toll is reportedly being charged, does not fall under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Instead, it is managed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which has long collected tolls from two-wheelers on several expressways, including the Purvanchal and Yamuna Expressways. Hence, toll fees for bikes are not a new decision or a "U-turn" by the central government, as claimed by the Congress. Did Indian Government Decide To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Weelers From July 15? NHAI and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Fact-Check Fake News Going Viral.

The toll employee’s statement in the video itself confirms that these charges have always applied to UPEIDA-managed roads. Additionally, NHAI issued a public clarification stating it has no plans to introduce tolls on two-wheelers on National Highways or expressways under its purview. Therefore, the Congress’s narrative wrongly suggests a recent and deceptive policy move by the Modi government, which does not hold up to scrutiny based on jurisdiction and existing toll practices.

Fact check

Claim : The Modi government is silently planning to impose toll tax on bikes on national highways. Conclusion : The claim made by Congress is misleading, as the toll is levied by UPEIDA, a state authority and not the central government or NHAI. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).