New Delhi, July 14: Tesla is finally making an entry into the Indian market with the opening of its first showroom in Mumbai. The Tesla showroom opening is scheduled for July 15. The location of the Tesla showroom is as exciting as the brand itself, close to another big global name, Apple. Tesla India will open its first showroom on July 15 in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

As per reports, Tesla’s upcoming showroom in Mumbai is set up in a 4,000 square foot retail space, located near Apple’s flagship store in the city. Tesla now reportedly holds four commercial properties in India, which include an engineering hub in Pune, a registered office in Bengaluru, a temporary office near BKC, and a leased a commercial space in Mumbai's Kurla West. Tesla Begins Rolling Out Grok AI to Its EVs in United States, Allows Owners To Interact With xAI Chatbot and Access Grok Personalities, Available to Tesla Model Y.

Booking Your Tesla in India

Tesla is likely to start its much-awaited India entry with the launch of the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant. As per reports, the first set of vehicles has already been imported from Tesla’s manufacturing facility in China. The company appears to be preparing for its commercial rollout, with bookings for the Tesla Model Y expected to begin on July 15 or next week. As per reports, following the debut of the Tesla Model Y, the Elon Musk-run company is expected to gradually expand its lineup in the country by introducing models like the Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model 2, Tesla Model X, and the Tesla Cybertruck in the future.

Tesla Car Deliveries in India: What To Expect

The Tesla Model Y is expected to feature a 15-inch central touchscreen. It will support Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package with 360-degree vision. Additionally, the EV may offer a triple-zone climate control system. As per reports, deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin by the end of August or in early September 2025. VinFast Auto Expansion in India: Vietnam-Based EV Maker VinFast Signs Agreements With 13 Dealer Groups To Open 32 Dealership in Country by End of 2025.

Prices and Model Lineup

As per reports, the expected price of Tesla Model Y is anticipated to be priced at around INR 75 lakh, while both the Model S and Model 3 are expected at approximately INR 70 lakh each. The Tesla Model 2 could be priced near INR 45 lakh. The Tesla Model X may cost up to INR 2 crore. The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to be priced between INR 70 lakh and INR 1 crore.

