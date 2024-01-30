Patna, Jan 30 (PTI) The Postal Department's Bihar Circle released a special cover on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday.

The cover was released by Chief Postmaster General Anil Kumar at a function here.

Also Read | Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: From Tax Concessions to Promotion of Green Energy, What to Watch Out For From This Pre-Elections Budget This Year.

"Mahatma Gandhi had a special relationship with Bihar... It is the Champaran Satyagraha of Bihar that transformed Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi into Mahatma Gandhi. Many memories of the father of the nation are also associated with Gaya, Patna, Munger and Bhagalpur of Bihar," Kumar said.

The principles that Gandhi followed and taught throughout his life are extremely valuable for humanity, he added.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Who Presented Modi Government's Last Interim Budget? All You Need To Know.

Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed each year on January 30. It marks the 1948 assassination of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)