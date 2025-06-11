A speeding SUV mowed down several pedestrians in the Ramganj area of Sahadei in Bihar's Vaishali on Tuesday night, June 10, injuring multiple. Enraged locals caught hold of the SUV driver, thrashed him, and later torched the vehicle. Tension gripped the area as the SUV burned. Police rushed to the scene, arrested the driver, and sent him to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway. Vaishali Road Accident: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Pickup Van Hits Them on Bihar.

Several Injured in Vaishali Accident

VIDEO | Vaishali, Bihar: Several people were injured when a speeding SUV lost control and rammed into them. The locals later vandalised the vehicle and thrashed the driver of the vehicle. DSP Praveen Kumar says, “We got the information from SHO Sahdev about an accident.… pic.twitter.com/JNCQCLv5MS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2025

