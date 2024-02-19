Patna (Bihar) [India], February 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will kickstart 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from Muzaffarpur tomorrow.

The Yatra, being conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, will continue till March 1. The Yatra will pass through 33 districts of the state, marking a statewide tour.

Also Read | NCP vs NCP: Supreme Court Allows Sharad Pawar Group to Use ‘Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Chandra Pawar’ Name Till Further Orders.

Tejashwi Yadav will hold public meetings and raise awareness about the work done by the 'Mahagathbandhan' government before being ousted from power.

The district in charge(s) of the RJD, meanwhile, are making preparations for the smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra.

Also Read | Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government Set To Hold Special Session on Maratha Reservation Issue on February 20.

Earlier on Friday, Yadav joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram.

The RJD and the Congress are allies in the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, earlier last month, joined hands with the BJP, leading to the collapse of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time since 2005 and the third time in a single tenure.

The RJD and the JDU were allies in the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance, formed in 2015 before the state assembly polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)