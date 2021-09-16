Patna (Bihar) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bihar government announced that it will administer 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Speaking to ANI, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Health Department to conduct a special vaccination drive across the state tomorrow, on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. So, State Health Department has decided to administer 30 Lakh vaccine doses on September 17".

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: EAM Dr S Jaishankar Likely To Hold Discussions With Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi in Tajikistan.

"Around 14,500 centres have been selected across the state where 50,000 healthcare workers will be stationed. The CM will also be present at a centre in Kankarbagh, Patna. We aim to administer 4.5 crore doses of vaccine by the end of this month," added Pandey.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said that the party is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on PM Modi Birthday.

Also Read | Nokia G10 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched; Priced in India at Rs 12,149.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 77 crore landmark milestone (77,17,36,406) today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)