Bhojpur (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): A toll plaza employee died after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people including his colleagues over allegations of stealing Rs 50 in Bihar's Bhojpur, the police said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred in Kulhariya toll plaza in Arrah town of Bhojpur district where Balwant Singh was assaulted by his colleagues and bouncers at the Kulharia.

Later, he was taken to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh for treatment where he was declared dead. Protesters gathered outside the Katra Bazaar police station in Gonda and raised slogans against the police and the administration.

A video on the incident went viral, and Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Promod Kumar ordered FIR against the bouncers and other staff of the toll plaza.

Shivraj Prajapati Additional Superintendent of Police, Gonda said, "An incident has come to light in Katra Bazaar police station at Gonda that a youth named Balwant Singh, 35 years of age used to work in toll plaza located at Bihar's Arrah. He was beaten by his colleagues at the toll plaza after an altercation occurred."

He further added, "We have spoken to the local police in Arrah on this issue. We have received information that his friends beat him and after the brawl, he was taken to the railway station. He reached Gonda today morning in a wounded condition and succumbed to his injuries. His relatives informed the police about his tragic death and the post-mortem is being carried out. An investigation is being carried out into his death."

Bhojpur SP Promod Kumar said, "The video is becoming increasingly viral on social media in which a staff of the toll plaza is being beaten by his colleagues due to theft and it is being said that the video is from Kulharia toll plaza. The local police station has been informed to register a case and investigate further." (ANI)

