Pradeep and Dinesh, both Maoists who surrender before the police (Photo/ANI)

Gaya (Bihar) [India], May 13 (ANI): Two hardcore Naxals wanted in several cases of extremist violence surrendered before the Bihar police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Gaya on Friday, a senior officer said

The two Naxalites were identified as Pradeep Singh Bhokta and Dinesh Bhuiyan. The duo was close associates of Sandeep, a top member of the Naxals' Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) who had died due to prolonged illness, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Offers Prayers at Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla, Prays for Congress Win in Karnataka (Watch Video).

"Two Naxalites (Pradeep and Dinesh) surrendered after getting impressed by the action of security forces against Naxalites and the rehabilitation cum surrender policy of the Bihar government. Both of them were involved in many cases in the past. We have also asked Jharkhand Police for their criminal history," SSP Bharti said.

The surrender of two Naxals led to the recovery of significant arms, ammunition and IEDs from the Chakrabandha area of the Gaya district, police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Crosses Halfway Mark in State in Early Trends, Ahead in 115 Seats; BJP Leading in 73 Seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)