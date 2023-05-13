New Delhi, May 13: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday offered prayers at the Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla and prayed for the Congress win in Karnataka.

During her visit to the temple, she sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on a personal visit to Shimla. Her visit to Jhakoo temple, which has the tallest Lord Hanuman idol in Himachal Pradesh. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks PM Narendra Modi and BJP, Says 'If There's Violence in Karnataka It Is Because of Your 40% Commission Government' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Steps Down From Vehicle, Brings Sanitation Worker and Congress Supporter K Rani With Her for Campaigning in Chintamani (Watch Video).

On May 9, top leaders of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). The visit went beyond invoking divine blessings as both the parties used the occasion to make a political point.

