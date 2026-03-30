Hajipur (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): Shabreen Parveen, daughter of a tyre shop owner in Bihar, has emerged as the state topper in the Class 10 board examinations, securing an impressive 98.4% (492 out of 500 marks).

Parveen, who aspires to become a doctor, told ANI that her success was aided by her brother's guidance and online learning through YouTube.

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"I have scored 492 marks. I studied at school and on YouTube... I also studied with the help of my brother. I want to be a doctor, and I will prepare for NEET," she said.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results for the Class 10 Matriculation Annual Examination, 2026, on March 29. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar released the results in Hajipur, with Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee, also present.

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In the Annual Secondary Examination 2026, a total of 15,10,928 students appeared, which included 7,84,871 female students and 7,26,057 male students. 4,43,723 students (2,34,501 males and 2,09,222 females) passed in the first division; 4,75,511 students (2,25,011 males and 2,50,500 females) passed in the second division; and 3,03,103 students (1,35,676 males and 1,67,427 females) passed in the third division, according to a release.

Additionally, 13,406 students fell under the "pass" category, taking the total number of students who cleared the examination to 12,35,743 (6,01,390 males and 6,34,353 females). The overall pass percentage stood at 81.79%.

The Annual Secondary Examination 2026 was conducted across 1,699 examination centres in the state in two shifts between February 17, 2026, and February 25, 2026, under clean, malpractice-free, and ideal arrangements. The results of 15,10,928 students were published within 28 days of the date the evaluation began. (ANI)

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