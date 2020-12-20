Patna, Dec 20 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2.47 lakh on Sunday with 599 fresh cases, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,352, a health department bulletin said.

The deaths were reported from Patna and Sheikhpura districts.

Patna has reported the highest number of positive cases and deaths - 46,614 and 360, respectively - of the 38 districts.

The fresh cases include 253 from Patna, Saran (36), Muzaffarpur (35), Lakhisarai (26) and Begusarai (25).

Bihar now has 4,976 active cases, while 2,40,915 have so far recovered from the disease, including 584 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The state has thus far tested 1.71 crore samples. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)