Patna, Aug 31 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar improved to 87.70 per cent after 2,267 patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the health department said on Monday.

It said that the states recovery rate was 86.88 per cent on Sunday.

Six more people succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 694, while the tally reached 1,36,336 after 1,324 fresh cases of infection were reported.

The state now has 16,070 active cases, the bulletin said.

Altogether 90,024 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while 31.87 lakh such tests have been conducted in Bihar so far.

Of the 1,324 fresh cases, Patna district accounted for the highest at 154, followed by Bhagalpur (125), Muzaffarpur (72), Madhubani (68) and Purnea (65). The remaining 840 infections were detected in several other districts, the bulletin said.

Two of the six fresh fatalities were registered in Saran district, while one death each was recorded in Patna, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Bhojpur, it said.

The districts that registered over 20 deaths are Bhagalpur (48), Gaya (42), Rohtas (31), Nalanda (29) Munger (28), Muzaffarpur (27), Vaishali and Bhojpur (25 each), Saran (24), East Champaran (23), and Samastipur (22).

Districts of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, East Champaran, Begusarai have reported over 5,000 coronavirus positive cases.

