New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly robbed Rs 23,000 from a medical shop in north west Delhi's Rohini, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Rohini's Sector 7 on Saturday, they said.

According to police, the two accused fired at a window of the store before fleeing with the loot.

"The North Rohini police station received information regarding the incident around 10.48 pm on Saturday," a police official said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to nab the accused, he added.

