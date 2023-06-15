Noida, Jun 15 (PTI) Several two-wheeler riders skid Thursday on a key road stretch here after oil spillage from a transformer, eyewitnesses and police officials said.

The oil got spilt after a transformer being carried by a crane fell on the road stretch on the elevated corridor near the ISCKON temple in Sector 33 here, a local official said.

Eyewitnesses said vehicular movement continued on the slippery road stretch.

“Several people slipped because of this oil spill but the authorities did not stop vehicle movement on this stretch,” Krishna, a motorcycle rider, said while picking up broken pieces of his bike's rearview mirror after his accident.

Traffic police officials said sand and mud were spread on the road stretch to minimise the impact of the spill. “The vehicular movement has not been impacted on the road. Some measures were taken immediately to fix the problem,” a traffic police official told PTI.

Purported video clips surfaced on social media, which showed several two-wheelers falling on the road stretch and parts of their vehicles getting damaged.

Meanwhile, some persons on Thursday opened the barricades put on the yet-to-be-inaugurated Parthala Flyover between Noida and Noida Extension and started using the flyover for commuting.

However, the police said the barricades were put back and no traffic movement is allowed on the flyover till its inauguration.

