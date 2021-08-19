Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government tabled the report of the Kanpur's Bikru ambush in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Eight policemen, including a DSP, were gunned down by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in July last year.

Later, Dubey was killed in an encounter when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape, police had said.

The Bikru ambush was probed by a three-member team headed by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the report in the House.

