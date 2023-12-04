New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A Bill which aims at regulating the legal profession by a single Act and seeks to target "touts" was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal saying that there should be no role of such persons in the country's courts.

The bill was already cleared by the Rajya Sabha in the Monsoon session.

This is the first bill passed by the Lower House of Parliament in the Winter session, which began on Monday.

