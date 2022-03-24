Rampurhat (WB), Mar 24 (PTI) The Birbhum Police on Thursday suspended Rampurhat sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shayan Ahmed in connection with the Bogtui village arson that claimed eight lives, and put on him on 'compulsory waiting', a senior officer said.

The suspension came hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted a few police officers in Rampurhat, stating that "duty negligence" probably led to the incident.

Also Read | CBI Waits Consent To Probe Rs 21,000 Crore With Bank Fraud Cases, Says Report.

Eight people, including two children, were burnt alive in Bogtui village earlier this week in a suspected fallout of a TMC panchatyat official's murder.

"The SDPO has been sent on compulsory waiting with immediate effect," the senior police officer said.

Also Read | Gurugram: FIR Against 51 For Developing Illegal Colonies.

Earlier in the day, Rampurhat police station inspector-in-charge Tridip Pramanik was suspended on the same ground.

The Bengal CM, during her visit to Bogtui, said, "The SDPO did not take any precautionary measure. The inspector in-charge and the district intelligence bureau did not fulfil their responsibilities. Had the SDPO taken precautionary measures, the incident could have been averted.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)