Simdega/Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 23 (PTI) Two youths were killed and one sustained injuries in a bike-truck collision in Jharkhand's Gumla-Simdega district border on Monday, a police officer said.

The victims — identified as Suraj Bagwar (22) and Amrit Bagwar (20), both residents of Lachragarh panchayat under Kolebira police station — were returning from a birthday party at Tapkara Dam in Gumla district when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 143, the officer added.

One of the pillion rider, identified as Manu Tete, managed to leap off just before the accident and sustained serious injuries, he said.

The deceased youths were stuck under the truck's wheels and police had to use a crane to recover the bodies, officer-in-charge of Kolebira police station Shashi Shankar Singh said.

The injured was rushed to the community health centre, Kolebira.

Meanwhile, a report from Medininagar stated that 28 people had been killed and 25 sustained injuries in 29 road accidents in Palamu district in May.

The data was shared at a road safety committee meeting at the district collectorate, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sameera S.

The DC directed officials to identify the black spots and road encroachments and stressed the need to launch awareness drives.

SP Reeshma Ramesan emphasised the need to install reflectors and rumble strips in Kanda Ghati area under Nawa Bazar to prevent accidents.

