Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 13 (PTI) A group of people, allegedly the supporters of an Independent MLA, on Sunday attacked opposition BJD leader and former legislator Pranab Kumar Balabantray and vandalised his car in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The incident took place at Aruha village under Jenapur police limits when the BJD leader was on his way to attend a festival.

Police said Balbantray was rescued and he was unharmed. However, his vehicle was damaged.

"Supporters of Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo tried to kill me. They had bhujali and swords," Balbantray alleged.

Sahu, who supports the ruling BJP in the assembly, rejected the allegation.

The alleged supporters of Sahoo, the local MLA, intercepted his vehicle near the site of the Hingula temple.

“They had been plotting to kill me by using armed goons for the last couple of days,” said Balbantray who also blamed the police for the incident.

Denying the charge, Sahoo, who is in Delhi, claimed that a section of BJD leaders in the district were against Balabantray and they might have attacked him.

Balabantary's vehicle was also attacked in Dharmasala area in October 2024.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the matter.

“The open and coordinated attack on former MLA from Dharamshala and youth BJD leader Pranab Balabantray shows the disastrous law and order situation in the state," Patnaik said in a statement.

If public representatives are not safe in the state, then there is a huge question mark over the safety of the common man, the former chief minister said.

Patnaik said, “The inaction, stubborn and one-sided attitude of the state government in stopping anti-social individuals and activities is further encouraging such incidents. The government should take immediate and strict action against inciting political violence.”

Police personnel have been deployed and security has been tightened in the area to check the law-and-order situation.

"We have started an investigation into the incident and will arrest all the accused soon,” said Jenapur police station IIC Nirupama Jena.

