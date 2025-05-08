New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday expressed his party's unwavering support for 'Operation Sindoor' and commended the Indian Armed Forces for their "extraordinary courage, clinical precision and gallant professionalism".

Speaking after an all-party meeting convened by the Central government, Patra, representing the BJD and its president, Naveen Patnaik, stated, "On behalf of the BJD and our President Naveen Patnaik, we extend our sincere gratitude to the government for convening this critical all-party meeting. The BJD wholeheartedly commends the extraordinary courage, clinical precision, and gallant professionalism of our armed forces in carrying out Operation Sindoor."

The meeting took place to brief political leaders on the ongoing tensions with Pakistan following India's military operation on the early hours of Wednesday, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

He noted that the BJD reaffirms its unwavering and determined support for armed forces in taking any action necessary to defend India from terrorists.

"The BJD reiterates its firm, steadfast, and resolute support for our armed forces in taking whatever steps deemed necessary to safeguard the sovereignty of our nation and protect the lives of our citizens from terrorism. This was our President's statement, and the same was presented on the floor of the House," he added.

Earlier, the Congress party extended its full support to the Central government during the all-party meeting held. However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the meeting, asking if the PM thought he was above the Parliament.

Kharge's comments echo similar criticism he made when PM Modi skipped an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack, noting that the Prime Minister should have directly heard the viewpoints of opposition members.

The all-party meeting was called by the Centre over Operation Sindoor at the Parliament Annexe building today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties on India's action on cross-border terrorism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several other leaders who participated in the meeting. (ANI)

