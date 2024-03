Bhubaneswar, Mar 31 (PTI) The ruling BJD in Odisha has approached the Election Commission, alleging that three railway officials violated the model code of conduct by attending a BJP poll meeting on March 29.

A delegation of the BJD led by Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, in this regard on Sunday.

In the memorandum, the party alleged that the three railway officials of Khurda division attended a BJP electoral meeting at Badapokharia village in the district on March 29.

“This is a gross violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) laid down by the Election Commission for the general elections and the Odisha assembly polls,” the BJD said.

It also demanded immediate action against the railway officials.

