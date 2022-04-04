Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of Delimitation Commission, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday accused Congress of unleashing a "propaganda" against the independent body after losing credibility among the people.

Raina made the remarks shortly after meeting the members of the Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai at the convention centre here.

The delimitation commission assigned the task to redraw boundaries of assembly and parliament constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir started interaction with various delegations including political leaders and panchayati members from across Jammu region on its interim report which was made public last month.

Congress staged a protest here against the delimitation commission and later some of its leaders boycotted the meeting with the commission claiming that there was no mention of Congress as a party in the list of invitees and they were only invited in their individual capacity.

Talking to reporters after meeting the commission, Raina said Justice Desai led the commission with chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and state election commissioner K K Sharma as its members have done a tremendous job and came out with its draft proposal after over two years of hard work.

"They are available to hear the grievances and are meeting various delegations including elected panchayat members, representatives of public and former legislators. People put forth their concerns and grievances and the commission heard them. We are hopeful that the commission will seriously look into the representations for redressal before preparing its final report,” the BJP leader said.

Asked about Congress terming the exercise as an “eyewash” to put a stamp on the report allegedly made at the behest of BJP, Raina said the commission is an autonomous body and headed by former chief justice of Supreme Court.

“Some political parties have lost their credibility in Jammu and Kashmir and are involved in such type of propaganda and Congress is one among them,” he said.

The BJP leader said the commission is expected to submit its final report by its timeline of May 6 and “we are hopeful that it will be followed by assembly elections which will take place within six to eight months as announced by the Prime Minister and Home minister.”

Earlier, a three-member delegation of Congress -- chief spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma, former minister and general secretary Yogesh Sawhney and former MLA Ashok Dogra -- walked out of the venue and said “we are boycotting the meeting with the delimitation commission as Congress as a party has not been invited.”

“The name of the Congress party is missing in the list of the invitees ... Congress honoured the invitation extended to them as the Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a detailed objection to the draft report,” he said.

Sharma said the party, however, allowed individual leaders from different assembly segments or districts to meet the commission and point out glaring irregularities in the report as the party believes that the report required “drastic review” in the interest and convenience of the general public.

The Congress leader also questioned the meeting of the commission with over 300 delegations in a couple of hours and said “it is injustice with the people.”

“We expect no justice from the commission but want to meet it and give positive suggestions about all parts of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Meanwhile, former minister and chairman National Panthers Party (NPP) Harsh Dev Singh also demanded that there are some discrepancies in the draft report which needs to be done away for the benefit of the public.

“There are some anomalies with regard to redrawing of constituencies like Rajouri and Poonch districts were included in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency and likewise there was change in some assembly seats and the people are not happy over it,” he said.

Singh said the NPP delegation also raised the issue of reservation of constituencies and favoured rotational concept rather than reserving a constituency for years together.

