Srinagar, April 4: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir: One CRPF Jawan Killed, Another Injured in Srinagar Terror Attack.

Earlier in the day, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Lajurah village of Pulwama. "Both the injured locals were rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)