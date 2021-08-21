Jamshedpur, Aug 21 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday formed human chains outside all five block offices of East Singhbhum district to protest against the Hemant Soren-headed Jharkhand government for its alleged failure to address people-oriented issues and maintain law and order.

The JMM, on its part, rejected the allegations and said people of Jharkhand are happy with the initiatives being taken by the state government,

Taking part in the protest here, BJP MP from Jamshedpur Bidyut Baran Mahato claimed that the JMM-led government “remained mute” even when mineral resources were being looted from the state.

Mahato also said that the ruling coalition government of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD "did not fulfill the promises made in their poll manifesto, be it creation of job opportunities or granting farm loan waivers".

Referring to the law and order situation in the state, he said people are "highly disappointed with the present government as it has unleashed a reign of terror in Jharkhand, with development having come to a standstill".

"Oppression of adivasi and Dalit women is on the rise, and naxal menace has also increased. The government is doing nothing to stop these activities,” the BJP MP stated.

The human chain -- formed in Potka, Patamda, Bodam, Mango and Jamshedpur blocks -- lasted for around two hours during the day. Over 500 members and supporters took part in the protest.

State transport minister Champai Soren, however, described the initiative as "total failure".

"People of Jharkhand are happy with the development work being undertaken by the Soren government.

"The BJP neither has any issue at hand nor any moral right to protest. Common people did not support the agitation," the JMM leader added.

