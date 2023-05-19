Kolkata/ Bankura (WB), May 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the BJP , claiming the saffron party was gunning for her partymen and members of her family, using the investigative agencies.

The accusation made at a party rally in Bankura virtually from Kolkata, came after the CBI called her nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to its office at Nizam Palace here on Saturday in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam.

"BJP is after everyone in our party and my family, but we are not afraid of them," the TMC Supremo said, implying the saffron party was behind the summons issued by the central investigative agency to Abhishek, adding "BJP is afraid of the success of our campaign."

"Till BJP is ousted from the Centre, our fight against its tyranny will continue," Mamata Banerjee thundered.

Banerjee had to step in at the last moment to address the rally virtually from Kolkata, as Abhishek Banerjee, who is presently in the district, had to leave for Kolkata to be able to appear before CBI at 11 am on Saturday.

