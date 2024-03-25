Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): Police resorted to using mild force here as a clash erupted between BJP and AIADMK supporters on Monday outside the Ooty district collector's office during the filing of nominations of their candidates for the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu.

The two candidates reached the collector's office almost at the same time.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Three Dead in Collision Between Two Motorcycles in Budaun, Two Injured.

Supporters of the AIADMK candidate raised slogans and held a protest. With the workers of two parties gathered near the place, there was some pushing and shoving, and the police restored to use of mild force, in which a few BJP workers were injured.

AIADMK supporters accused the police of not providing adequate protection and protested on the Gudalur-Ooty National Highway. The protests led to severe traffic snarls, with weekend travellers, who were returning from Ooty, getting stuck.

Also Read | Srinagar Fire: Three Houses Gutted After Major Blaze Erupts in Nowpora Locality in Jammu and Kashmir, Two Firemen Injured (Watch Videos).

BJP state chief K. Annamalai, along with party workers, held protest against the alleged assault of two BJP workers by the police. He, along with Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency L Murugan, visited Ooty Government Hospital to meet the injured party workers. He filed his nomination papers from the seat.

AIADMK has fielded D Lokesh Tamilselvan from the seat.

Annamalai told reporters that he will file a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer against police officials who "caned BJP members".

BJP and AIADMK, erstwhile allies, are contesting the polls separately. Tamil Nadu will go the polls in a single phase on April 19 for all its 39 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)