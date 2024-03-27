Amaravati/New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Former Minister of State (MoS) Y S Sujana Chowdary and former state Health Minister K Srinivas Rao are among 10 BJP candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of its 10 assembly candidates.

Sujana Chowdary, former MoS for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences will contest from Vijayawada West constituency. Chowdary is a former Rajya Sabha member.

Srinivas Rao, who worked as the health minister in the erstwhile TDP government, as an NDA partner will fight the election from Kaikaluru segment.

N Eswara Rao will contest from Etcherla, P Vishnu Kumar Raju (Visakhapatnam North), P Rajarao (Araku Valley, ST) and B Roshanna (Badvel, SC).

Raju is the BJP state vice president and also a former MLA.

Other candidates include C Adinarayana Reddy from Jammalamadugu constituency, P V Parthasarathi (Adoni) and Y Satya Kumar (Dharmavaram).

Kumar is BJP national secretary.

With the list, the BJP has completed the process of announcing the names of all its candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of a seat sharing deal between NDA partners TDP, Janasena and BJP, the saffron party will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats in the southern state.

The TDP will contest 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats and Janasena two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

