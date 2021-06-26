New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed party leader Bhabesh Kalita as the President of the Assam unit of the party on Saturday.

The organisational appointment statement issued on June 26 has been undersigned by the National General Secretary of the party Arun Singh.

According to the statement, the appointment comes into immediate effect.

"BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Bhabesh Kalita, MLA as State President of Assam BJP. The appointment comes into immediate effect," the statement said.

Kalita will replace Assam State Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass as the state BJP unit chief.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

