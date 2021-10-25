Bhubaneswar/Baripada, Oct 25 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday due to a 12-hour bandh called by opposition BJP over the murder of a 24-year-old teacher.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped on Pretext of Marriage for 3 Years in Bhopal, Accused Booked.

Activists of the saffron camp staged a demonstration at Palabani Chhak on National Highway-49 in Baripada, disrupting traffic movement to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and also to Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriages in India: Marriage Is Permissible Between Biological Man and Woman, Centre Tells Delhi High Court.

The agitators also stopped vehicles at Udala, Karanjia and Rairangpur towns in Mayurbhanj district.

The BJP intensified its protest against the school teacher's murder and demanded the resignation of a minister for allegedly patronising the prime accused in the case.

The saffron party had observed bandh in Bolangir district from where the woman hailed, and in Kalahandi where her body was found.

Opposition parties have been mounting pressure on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to dismiss Minister of State for Home DS Mishra for his alleged patronage to the main accused - the president of the managing committee of a private English medium school in Kalahandi district where the teacher used to work.

The prime accused was on Monday produced before the Bangomunda JMFC Court after completion of his five-day remand in the police custody, a senior officer said.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody, he said.

"During interrogation, he admitted the crime," the officer of the Bolangir Police said.

Amid the statewide furore over the lady teacher's kidnap and murder, senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra had on Sunday claimed that the Odisha government was aware of an effort of compromise made by Mishra between the prime accused and the victim.

The woman hailed from Turekela block of Bolangir district and was working as a teacher in the school in Mahaling in Kalahandi district.

As per the police, the accused had asked the deceased to come to the educational institution for some official work on October 8. He had given her a lift in his car from Chandotara in Bolangir district, following which she was untraceable.

Her family filed a police complaint after failing to contact her over the phone. Her half-burnt and partly decomposed body was later found in a pit on the school premises, following which the accused was apprehended. the police said. On the motive behind the crime, an officer had said the prime accused had a grudge against the lady teacher as she was aware of his two extra-marital affairs and had warned that she would expose him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)