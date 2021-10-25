Bhopal, October 25: A shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where a 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old youth on the pretext of marriage. Reports inform that the accused, who raped the woman for around three years in the Govindpura locality, has been booked. According to a report by TOI, soon after the incident was reported, a case was filed at Govindpura police station on Saturday.

According to details by investigating officer ASI Vasudev Savita, the rape survivor is a resident of Govindpura locality who works as domestic help. In her complaint, she stated that she came in contact with the accused identified as 25-year-old Abhishek, who used to reside close to her home. The man lived in a rented flat and befriended her, thus promising to marry her. Punjab: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Amritsar District; Case Registered.

ASI Savita was quoted in the TOI report saying that the survivor's husband passed away around 10 years ago and she has three children. In February 2018, the accused allegedly outraged her modesty on the pretext of marriage and since then he was repeatedly raping her.

The woman lodged a complaint after the accused left his rented flat and blocked all contact with her and has since then absconded. As per an investigation by Police, the accused was an unmarried man. Acting on the woman's complaint, a case of rape was registered against the accused, who works as a driver.

