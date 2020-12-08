Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for 12 hours bandh in the northern part of West Bengal on December 8 in protest against the death of party worker Ulen Roy after clashes broke out between party workers and state police here during the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan' called by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), party national general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday.

On being asked about the death of Ulen Roy, Vijayvargiya told ANI, "This is police's Nadirshahi (cruelty) and the anarchy of Mamata Banerjee government. There is a nexus of police and Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. Police were using teargas and goons were hurling country bombs."

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today Latest Updates: Farmers to Observe Nationwide Shutdown Against Farm Laws, Essential Services, Office-Goers Exempted.

"The entire northern part of West Bengal will be shut down on December 8. A candle march will be taken out in the entire state in the evening tomorrow," he added.

Vijayvargiya further demanded a Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) enquiry into Ulen Roy's death and urged the district administration to engage a three-doctor team to conduct the postmortem of his death.

Also Read | India, Israel Hold Foreign Office Consultations, Review Progress in Defence, Security Cooperation.

"We demand CBI enquiry into our worker's death. We also demand the district administration to engage a three-doctor team to conduct the postmortem. The videography of the postmortem should also be done. This is because the entire medical report is manipulated in West Bengal and a murder is converted into suicide," he said.

"We have sent the entire report of the incident to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and we will talk to him regarding this incident," he added.

Earlier on Monday, BJP workers fought a pitched battle with the police in Siliguri after they were halted from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat 'Uttarkanya' here during their rally in protest against TMC government's "misrule".

During the clash, one party worker allegedly succumbed to injuries, following which Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by terming the death as "murder" committed by the state police.

"I am informed by our local karyakartas that Sri Ulen Roy, a senior BJP karyakarta, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata's police threw. This is murder. Nothing less. We are very angry. We will never forgive you Mamata Di. Om Shanti!" tweeted Tejasvi Surya.

The activists, as part of the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan' called by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), took out two protest marches, alleging that the state government has not fulfilled the promises made to the people of the northern part of West Bengal.

On being asked by reporters about how many police personnel were injured in the clashes that took place on Monday in Siliguri and the death of BJP worker Ulen Roy, Siliguri Police Commissioner Tripurari Atharv said that he will inform the media later about this case.

Earlier, West Bengal Police alleged that "serious acts of violence" were committed by supporters of a political party during their protest in Siliguri.

The WB Police issued a statement in which it said, "Today in Siliguri, serious acts of violence committed by supporters of a political party during their protest. Only water cannons and tear gas used to disperse a violent crowd. Death of a person has been reported. The actual cause of death will be known only after postmortem."

West Bengal is due to go for state Assembly polls in mid-2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)