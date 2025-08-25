Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the ongoing investigation into the alleged mass burial incident at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case is currently being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Announcing a large-scale 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1, the BJP said the event aims to mobilise public support and press for an NIA probe.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state office, Jagannath Bhavan, BJP Karnataka president and MLA BY Vijayendra said an NIA investigation would instil public confidence and ensure transparency.

He called upon the entire Hindu community across the state to participate in this event to protest against actions that have allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments and to demand an NIA investigation.

On September 1, devotees are requested to visit local temples in their towns and villages, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. According to the party's statement, a massive gathering will take place at 2:00 PM in Dharmasthala to raise awareness about the issue and issue a warning to the state government.

"The government's handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organisations and malicious forces behind the controversy," the BJP state president said. He warned that such forces could conspire against other Hindu temples in a similar manner.

Vijayendra questioned the Chief Minister's 'haste' in addressing the Dharmasthala issue, pointing out that the government should have gathered information about the individual who made allegations and the organisations backing them. He suggested that the state intelligence or police should have conducted a preliminary investigation before any decisions were made.

Drawing parallels with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident, where 11 innocent lives were lost and 30-40 people were seriously injured due to the government's publicity-driven actions, Vijayendra accused the Chief Minister of making hasty decisions in the Dharmasthala matter.

The complainant, who has been alleged to have been forced to bury multiple bodies in the Dharamsthala temple, was arrested by the SIT and sent to 10 days' custody after it was found that the bones he claimed to be of a woman were actually of a man.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters that police are investigating to unearth the network behind the case and confirmed the arrest of the complainant. (ANI)

