The opposition alliance in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan, on Tuesday, October 28, released its election manifesto titled "Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran" ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The manifesto, released in Patna, outlines the coalition’s vision and promises under the leadership of RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, who has been declared the alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate. The Mahagathbandhan has promised job creation, improved infrastructure, and welfare measures for youth and farmers. The state will vote in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Expels 27 Leaders, Including 2 Sitting and 4 Former MLAs, for ‘Anti-Party Activities’ Ahead of Polls.

Mahagathbandhan Releases Poll Manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Mahagathbandhan releases its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the upcoming #BiharElection2025. pic.twitter.com/WvQS6MWTXZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

