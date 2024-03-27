Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed confidence in the BJP Nainital candidate's victory in the Lok Sabha election saying, "We will win by more than 5 lakh votes."

"Seeing the enthusiasm, zeal and enthusiasm of the workers and the public, it seems that with the blessings of the people, we will win by more than 5 lakh votes," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Harassed by Lenders, Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Loses Rs 1.5 Crore in IPL Betting.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in a public meeting organised in favour of BJP candidate from Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha, Ajay Bhatt, at Gandhi Maidan, Rudrapur.

He added, "The immense enthusiasm of the people is being seen in every Lok Sabha constituency. The public is ready to celebrate the festival of democracy, on June 4 and we will all celebrate the Diwali of victory together."

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Woman, Her Two Daughters Found Dead at Home in Gunga, Third Daughter Survives; Audio Messages Reveal She Was Tortured for ‘Not Being Able To Bear a Son’.

Exuding confidence in the BJP candidate's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Constituency against Congress Virender Rawat, the Chief Minister said, "With the blessings of the people, Ajay Bhatt will become MP for the second time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time."

He asserted that in Prime Minister Naredra Modi's third term, India will emerge as a bigger global power and will become the third largest economy in the world.

"More big decisions are going to be taken in the third term of the Prime Minister. The resolve of a developed India will move forward rapidly. India will emerge as a bigger global power. In the third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment to Uttarakhand. He has mentioned Uttarakhand in many other programmes, along with Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister mentions Uttarakhand on every occasion. He has worked to promote the culture of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand resides in the heart of the Prime Minister. Many new trains have been started in Uttarakhand under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Construction work of various railway stations is going on. Central approval has been given to the long-pending Jamrani Dam project. The AIIMS satellite centre is going to be built in Kichha. Several acres of land of HMT factory have been transferred to the Uttarakhand government."

The Chief Minister said that "many historic works have been done in Nainital Lok Sabha constituency under the leadership of Ajay Bhatt. The Dhampur-Kashipur railway line has been approved for the future. Roads have been widened. Ajay Bhatt is constantly engaged in the development of the area. He urged everyone to give Ajay Bhatt a historic victory."

He said that "under the leadership of Modi, the most difficult works have been brought to the ground. After he became Prime Minister, the morale of the people was high. The work culture of the country has changed. The Prime Minister is making every section prosperous and empowered. Modi guarantees that he does what he says. This guarantee is a guarantee to take farmers, youth, poor and women forward."

The Chief Minister said that "capable youth are getting employment in Uttarakhand state with transparency. Char Dham is continuously developing under the leadership of Modiji. Work is also going on on the Manaskhand Corridor. The Prime Minister has described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand. During the Investor Summit, MoUs worth 24 thousand crores were signed for the Udham Singh Nagar district. Out of which 18 thousand crores have been grounded."

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code the Chief Minister said, "We have implemented UCC as per our resolution. The people of Uttarakhand have the pride of implementing UCC."

"A provision of 30 per cent horizontal reservation has been made for the women of the state in government jobs. A scheme is underway to provide free 3-cylinder refills to poor families in a year. Work is going on to make the women of the state Lakhpati Didi," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister, while speaking about the recent riots in Haldwani, said that "Uttarakhand has a different image in the whole country. It is a peaceful state. It is known as Devbhoomi. In our state, everyone lives in unity and peace. There is no place for rioters here. An anti-riot law has been implemented to prevent anyone from spreading riots in Uttarakhand."

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand will be held on April 19. The ruling government of the BJP-led NDA won all five seats in the hilly state, in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)