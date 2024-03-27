Bhopal, March 27: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 28-year-old married woman and two of her daughters were allegedly found dead in Bhopal's Gunga locality. Police officials said that the woman and her two daughters aged 5 and 1.5 years were found dead in her room. They also said that the woman's third daughter who survived is in critical condition in the hospital.

Family Alleges Daughter Was Tortured for Not Bearing Son

The alleged incident came to light on Tuesday morning, March 26. According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased woman's family have alleged that she was tortured and taunted for "not being able to bear a son". Meanwhile, the police suspect the incident to be a murder-suicide case. Bhopal Shocker: Man Abducts Three-Year-Old Boy From Koh-E-Fiza To Force His Mother To Marry and Live With Him, Arrested.

During the investigation, police learned that the deceased woman sent audio messages to her brother and sister on Holi night, March 25. The deceased identified as Sangeeta Yadav in her audio messages said that her husband and in-laws were torturing her. She also stated that she was taking her children along with her as she feared for their safety.

The alleged incident came to light on Tuesday morning, March 26, when the police received an alert on Dial 100. When they reached the spot, Sangeeta and her daughters Aradhya and Srishti were already dead. A police official said that her second daughter, Manu, was still breathing. They immediately rushed her to a hospital.

Police Recover Suicide Note

After the incident, Sangeeta's in-laws told cops that she had killed her daughters and died by suicide. The police also found a suicide note on Sangeeta's body, however, they refused to share details of the same. Neeraj Yadav, Sangeeta's brother said that his sister was harassed by her husband Rajat and his family as she "could not give birth to a son". Bhopal Shocker: Man Strangles Mother to Death After She Refuses to Allow Him to Bring His Girlfriend Home on Valentine’s Day, Arrested.

Neeraj also claimed that his brother-in-law had demanded a dowry of Rs 3 lakh and a car during the marriage. Amid all this, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report. Post this, they will record the statements of the family members.

