Sonitpur (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Ranjit Dutta, the BJP candidate for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday with the returning officer at Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district.

During the filing of nomination papers, the BJP candidate held a roadshow in which Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, and senior leaders of AGP and UPPL accompanied him.

Also Read | AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP and Punjab Leader Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural Join BJP Ahead of General Elections (Watch Video).

On the other hand, BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta said that more than 20,000 workers from the BJP, AGP, and UPPL were present in the meeting as well as the roadshow.

"Our only issue is development, and we will reach out to the voters with the same. There is no opposition in Sonitpur," Ranjit Dutta said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Thrashed, Stripped and Paraded Naked During Holi Celebrations in Indore, Four Women Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal told ANI that this time the BJP candidate in Sonitpur parliamentary constituency will win with a record margin of votes.

"During the election campaign, we will carry issues of the development works done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the last few years and plans for the next 25 years for the people. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are trying to make Assam an Atmanirbhar Assam," Ashok Singhal said.

It is noteworthy that the elections in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam are scheduled to take place in three stages, with polling days set for April 19, April 26, and May 7.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each.

During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)