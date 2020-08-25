New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday addressed party's Tamil Nadu unit's state executive through video conference.

"Addressed Tamil Nadu BJP State Executive via video conference. Development-oriented NDA is making every effort to improve the lives of the people. Glad that BJP workers are working hard to meet the economic and cultural aspirations of the people of the State," Nadda tweeted.

Meanwhile, the national president attacked DMK and said that the party has been anti-development.

"DMK has been inciting feelings against the national spirit. They have been on a lookout to see to it that the assimilation into national mainstream is always disrupted. They have been anti-development," he said.

"We can say that in Tamil Nadu, DMK has become a sheltering ground for people who are not working in the interests of the nation. We have to be alert, active and see to it that we are able to give a befitting reply to such people," added Nadda. (ANI)

