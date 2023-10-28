Kamalanagar (Mizoram) [India], October 28 (ANI): National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda on Saturday led a grand rally in Kamalanagar, Mizoram for the impending Mizoram elections, said a release.

The rally, held at a vibrant venue, was attended by an astounding 6,000 BJP workers, all fervently chanting "BJP Ki Jai, Nadda Ji Jai, Narendra Modi Ji Jai" as they welcomed their leader.

According to an official release from the BJP, "The energetic and charismatic leader, Shri J.P Nadda Ji, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led a grand rally in Kamalanagar, Mizoram, to galvanize the party's Karyakartas for the impending Mizoram Election 2023."

Among the distinguished BJP delegates present at the rally were BJP chief J.P Nadda, Sambit Patra, National BJP Spokesperson, Ritu Raj Sinha, National Secretary, BJP, Durjya Dhan Chakma, BJP Official Candidate for the 36-Tuichawng(ST) Assembly Constituency, JB Rualchinga, BJP Official Candidate for the 37-Lawngtlai West (ST) Assembly Constituency, and Nirupam Chakma, District President, BJP CADC.

Notably, the rally also included the presence of CADC MDCs Hiranand Tangchongya, Sanjeev Chakma, Parimal Chakma, and Ajay Kumar Chakma.

The rally began with a warm welcome from Nirupam Chakma, District President, who expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the distinguished guests and the thousands of Karyakarta's present at the event, said the release.

He stated, "We are honoured to have J.P Nadda, National President, and all our esteemed delegates here with us today. This is a momentous occasion for the BJP in Mizoram, and we are grateful for your support."

Durjya Dhan Chakma, BJP's Official Candidate for the 36-Tuichawng(ST) Assembly Constituency, addressed the gathering with unwavering dedication.

He passionately stated, "I will work tirelessly for the people of our constituency, and I request our National President to take note of some important issues. We need the inclusion of Lawngtlai District under the Aspirational District program and the development of an Economic Double Lane Road from Demagiri (Tlabung) to Longpuighat via Borapansury - Kukurduleya".

As per the release, BJP Chief Nadda took the stage to resounding applause from the Karyakarta's.

In his impassioned speech, he first acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the Karyakarta's, recognizing their indispensable role in the party's growth and success.

He extended his gratitude to all the delegates present on the stage, including the CADC MDCs, for their unwavering support and commitment to the BJP's vision, it said.

Nadda did not shy away from addressing critical issues facing Mizoram. He called out the false promises made by the MNF Government, particularly regarding the 3 lakh SEDP (Socio-Economic Development Programme), and questioned whether anyone had actually received the promised benefits. The resounding response from the Karyakarta's was a resounding "No."

The BJP National President highlighted the success of various central government schemes such as PMGKVY (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojana), PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), and PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) under the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda conveyed that these schemes are making a positive impact on the lives of people across the country, the release further said.

Addressing the challenges faced by the people of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including poor road connectivity and insufficient healthcare infrastructure, Nadda assured the audience that a sea of development initiatives has been initiated from Prime Minister Modi's end.

However, he lamented that these benefits were not reaching the people of Mizoram due to the shortcomings of the current state government.

Nadda urged the people of CADC to vote for change, to connect with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a brighter and more prosperous India, and to show their support by voting for Durjya Dhan Chakma, the BJP's official candidate, promising that their blessings would bring about a transformative future.

The rally in Kamalanagar was a powerful display of enthusiasm and unwavering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party, setting the stage for the upcoming Mizoram General Election 2023, said the release. (ANI)

